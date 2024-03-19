‘Build the community back;’ Ohio National Guard deployed to help clean up after deadly tornadoes

Ohio’s National Guard has been deployed after Governor DeWine declared a state of emergency after the deadly tornadoes that devasted parts of the Miami Valley.

Parts of five Miami Valley counties are still in shambles after tornadoes ripped through the region last week.

The damage prompted Gov. DeWine to activate Ohio’s National Guard to assist in Logan County.

Dayton area native and Brigadier General Matthew Woodruff, who serves as the assistant Adjutant General for the Army National Guard said the disaster hits extra close to home.

The former West Liberty Salem Graduate told News Center 7′s Nick Foley he remembers spending summers at Indian Lake, and while he helped coordinate the Air Guard’s response to the area he says troops will be ready to go if needed as well.

>> PREVIOUS: ‘Still a lot of areas that aren’t accessible;’ Cleanup continues after Logan County tornado

“Their primary focus is debris removal. So, they had an assessment team arrive early yesterday and did assessments of initial sites. and they’ll continue to make assessments as teams go out and clear whatever roadways to clear and help electric companies come in and restore power to let people get through that need access to resources and to build the community back,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff has spent more than 30 years in service, from reserves to active duty and Army National Guard.

He says he is proud of his time in the military and the ways it has allowed him to help his community.

“We spent three years in Covid deeply embedded in all of our communities whether that was hospital support or food banks, prison support, different things like that, that we are constantly doing and that is what the National Guard can do,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff said that Air Guard members will remain in Logan County to assist as long as Governor DeWine believes they are needed.



