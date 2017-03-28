How to Build Your Budget in Retirement





Shifting from your income-earning years to retirement can be an adjustment as you go from a lifetime accumulating assets to a time when you will be withdrawing to fund your lifestyle.

The earlier you look at how much you will need during retirement, the more time you will have to adjust your current routine.

Conventional wisdom is your spending will go down in retirement. That may or may not be true. For most, spending stays the same or increases, especially at the start of retirement, says Thomas J. O'Connell, president of International Financial Advisory Group in Parsippany, New Jersey.

"Every day becomes a Saturday in retirement, so getting used to that takes time," O'Connell says. "Plus, it's simply human nature to live in a lifestyle we become accustomed to. Typically when we end one expense like a home mortgage payment, we pick up another like vacations, health care, long-term care coverage."

[See: 10 Ways to Reduce the Cost of Retirement.]

There is nothing conventional about retirement, says Nancy L. Skeans, partner and managing director of personal financial services at Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors in Pittsburgh.

"Your retirement will be unique to you," she says. "I encourage my clients to define what they want their retirement to look like, and then we can start putting projected dollar amounts to that scenario."

Some individuals do not own two homes now but want a second home in a warmer climate, or they many want a second place closer to their children and grandchildren, Skeans says.

"Some want to start traveling in retirement to all of the places they were not able to go while working," she says. "These examples could mean that retirement is more expensive, not less."

One of the first steps is to estimate how much money you will need for retirement. There are plenty of "rules of thumb" on what you need to save. One states you should aim to replace 80 percent of your preretirement income. Another suggests saving 10 times your income at the age of 67.

However, you might need to throw these rules out the window.

O'Connell points to the rule that states you need 10 times your last year's salary to provide retirement income.

"If my last year's salary was $75,000, does anybody really think $750,000 is enough to retire with?" O'Connell says. "If you use the old 4 percent rule that means you can take $30,000 a year, but you can't touch principal."

Rules of thumb are not a good method of determining what your retirement might cost unless you are relatively young, Skeans says.

"For the young audience, my No. 1 rule of thumb is to save as much as you can for retirement starting as early as you are able," she says. "This does not mean you have to become a hermit or a penny pincher. It means don't wait until you are 40 to start saving for retirement. The earlier you pay attention to this lifetime goal, the more flexibility you will have."

To start building an actual line-item budget, the first step is to look at your lifestyle today. What does it cost? What expenses will stay, and what will go away?

"Many individuals do not really understand where their dollars go today thanks to ATM cash withdrawals and credit cards," Skeans says.

[See: 9 Stocks to Buy for the Aging Baby Boomer Market.]

As you create a retirement budget, remember to include line items for housing expenses. Even if you've paid off your mortgage there will be on-going property taxes, maintenance costs and upkeep. Think new roof and new hot water heaters. Other basic line items include general living expenses such as food, utilities, cellphone and internet. From there you can start looking realistically at your vision for retirement and how that could impact your budget.

Want a second home? Create a line item in your budget.

"If you are 50 years old today and you want a second home in Florida at age 65, with the help of the internet, think Zillow, and historical inflation," Skeans says. "The purchase price of a home in the future can be estimated and planned for."

There are a number of items that people commonly forget when planning a retirement budget. One of the most common is their automobile, Skeans says.

"If a person purchases a new car now every six years, then the retirement budget should reflect this behavior," she says.