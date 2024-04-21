‘Build that bond’: Law enforcement agencies hold event to bridge gap within community

Multiple law enforcement agencies put together a community event in east Charlotte on Saturday.

This is the second annual event in what is called Operation Restore Hope.

Members of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Police, Mint Hill Police, Cornelius Police, Medic, and more came together at a shopping center along Albemarle Road.

Officials held mock traffic stops to teach people some dos and don’ts.

Community members were given free child car seat safety checks as well.

Sergeant Lamar Riley, with the Mecklenburg County Alcohol Beverage Consumption Board, told Channel 9 photographer Theo Bowie that creating relationships within the community is vital.

“This is something you may experience during a traffic stop with an officer, as well as making general contact with people,” he said. “Again we want the community to see we’re human just as they are, and just build that bond in the community.”

