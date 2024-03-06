All of the bugs that come out in spring in North Carolina, from Midges to Blue Quills

A midge is a small, delicate and often fragile flying insect that is prevalent in March in North Carolina.

As spring begins in North Carolina, you can expect to see various insects becoming more active, with eggs starting to hatch in January and becoming visibly noticeable by March as temperatures rise.

The five main insects that emerge during this time are Midges, Blue Winged Olive, Early Black Stone Fly, Blue Quill and Quill Gordon, according to data from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Although generally harmless to humans, these insects can be a nuisance for people enjoying the outdoors. It's important to note the crucial role these bugs play in the ecosystem and how they contribute to the balance of various ecological processes. Distinguishing one insect from another can help you understand their significance and alleviate frustrations in the springtime.

Midges

A midge is a small, delicate and often fragile flying insect that belongs to the order Diptera, which is a family of insects commonly referred to as True Flies. They are commonly found around freshwater environments with damp soils and decaying organic matter, sometimes even forming large swarms.

Blue-Winged Olive

The Blue-Winged Olive refers to a group of mayflies that belong to the order Ephemeroptera. They are aquatic insects and popular among fly fisherman, as their hatching activity can attract fish with their fly patterns. Commonly found in freshwater environments, rivers and streams.

Early Black Stone Fly

These insects are small, aquatic stoneflies and belong to the order Plecoptera. They are often dark or black in color and their presence in freshwater environments suggests clean and well-oxygenated water.

Blue Quill

The Blue Quill is a delicate, slender bug with shades of blue, olive or gray, and typically has transparent wings. They belong to the order Ephemeroptera, making them mayflies, and can be found in rivers, streams and freshwater environments.

Quill Gordon

These insects hold significance in the world of fly fishing for their distinctive appearance. They have slender bodies, delicate wings and range from dark olive to brownish gray with unique markings. The Quill Gordon belongs to the order Ephemeroptera and as a mayfly species, they inhabit freshwater environments.

With new blossoms comes new bugs and North Carolinians can expect to see increasing insect activity this month with temperatures warming up as springtime arrives.

