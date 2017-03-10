Bugatti Niniette 66 Is Probably the Yacht of Your Dreams

A joint partnership between Monaco-based yacht builder Palmer Johnson and Bugatti has resulted in a new collection of yachts that will range between 50 and 88 feet in length, and despite Bugatti and Palmer Johnson making completely different modes of transport, the two share obvious design elements.

First, youll notice the notorious Bugatti horseshoe shape that dominates both the interior and exterior of the Niniette 66. The most obvious implementation of that shape, which graces the side of the Niniette 66, is directly lifted from the Bugatti Veyron and Chiron. For the cars, at least, that horse shoe shape does more than just look pretty, tooit also lets in crucial air flow to cool and feed the massive 8.0-liter W-16 engine. The Niniette 66s below-deck interior design features one big horse shoe shape that joins the hull together. Remarking on the Niniettes looks, design boss at Bugatti, Etienne Salom, said, "Even from a large distance when entering a port, the Niniette will always be recognized as a true Bugatti."

Unsurprisingly, the interior and deck are replete with carbon fiber and leather, but a naturally blue-colored wood, morta oak wood, can be found on the deck. Also on the deck is a fireplace, jacuzzi, sun pad, and champagne bar, because, well, Bugatti yacht. Two MAN V-8 engines propel the Niniette 66 to a top speed of 44 knots, and sponsons guarantee a smooth, stable ride.

Theres no word on price, but recall that adage about having to ask the price of somethingits probably extremely expensive.

This article was originally published on TheDrive.com