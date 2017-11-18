Buffon to sit out Juventus match after Italy WCup failure

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 file photo, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is comforted by Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura, right, at the end of the World Cup qualifying play-off second leg soccer match between Italy and Sweden, at the Milan San Siro stadium, Italy. Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura has been fired Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 following the Azzurri's failure to qualify for the World Cup. Ventura leaves in disgrace, widely criticized for his tactical decisions that left Italy out of football's biggest competition for the first time in six decades. A football federation statement says Ventura is "no longer coach of the national team." (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Gianluigi Buffon is still recovering from Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup and won't play for Juventus at Sampdoria on Sunday.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri announced Saturday that defender Andrea Barzagli also won't play for the same reason.

Both Buffon and Barzagli announced after Italy's playoff loss to Sweden on Monday that they were retiring from the national team.

Allegri says "They're getting over the disappointment but after 15 days with the national team they spent a notable amount of physical and — above all — mental energy. It would have been Buffon's sixth World Cup and it was a big disappointment. But I found him in form. He had a good reaction."

Buffon left the national team after a record 175 appearances.