Buffer zone had been proposed in Karen Read murder trial. Find out what the judge decided

Protesters outside Norfolk Superior Court ,Dedham to support Karen Read who is charged with murder. on Thursday Feb. 15, 2024

DEDHAM – Protests and demonstrations will be subject to a series of court-issued rules during the trial of Karen Read, a Massachusetts woman who is accused of murder in the death of her police officer boyfriend.

Read, 43, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting Braintree native John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer, with her vehicle outside of a home in Canton during a snowstorm on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read and her defense team claim she is the victim of a coverup. They claim O'Keefe was beaten inside the home, bitten by a dog and then left outside. She has pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder.

Read's supporters often demonstrate outside the Norfolk Superior Court building during her hearings, and some have worn clothing with messages about the case into the courthouse.

After hearing arguments about the issue on Thursday, Judge Beverly Cannone issued an order prohibiting any demonstrations from occurring within 200 feet of the courthouse complex during the trial, which is scheduled to begin on April 16. Cannone's order also prohibits protesters from using "audio-enhancing devices."

Inside the courthouse, Cannone's order prevents anyone from wearing any buttons, photographs, clothing, or insignia, relating to the case. She also prohibited officers who are testifying or attending the trial from wearing their uniforms.

The full order states: "It is Ordered that no individual may demonstrate in any manner, including carrying signs or placards, within 200 feet of the Courthouse Complex during trial unless otherwise Ordered by this Court. This complex includes the Norfolk Superior Courthouse building and the parking area behind the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds building. Individuals are also prohibited from using audio enhancing devices while protesting.

"It is further ORDERED that no individuals will be permitted to wear or exhibit any buttons, photographs, clothing, or insignia, relating to the case pending against the defendant or relating to any trial participant, in the Courthouse during the trial. Law enforcement officers who are testifying or are members of the audience are also prohibited from wearing their department issued uniforms or any police emblems in the Courthouse."

Read's defense estimated that if the prosecution's case takes three or four weeks to present, the defense could need two more weeks for their side of the case.

