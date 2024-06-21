Buffalo woman admits to striking 3 bicyclists with car, killing 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman pleaded guilty Friday morning in connection with a 2022 incident that left two people seriously injured and one person dead, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Carmen Martin, 35, was driving on South Park Avenue when she hit a bicyclist near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino around 8:50 p.m. June 17. The 32-year-old victim was taken to ECMC for broken bones and an injury to her head.

Martin continued driving on South Park when she hit two more bicyclists before crashing her sedan into an unoccupied, parked vehicle, according to officials. A 27-year-old victim was taken to ECMC to be treated for broken bones and a cut to her face. The other bicyclist, 29-year-old Sara Rogers, was transported by ambulance to Buffalo General Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The investigation determined that Martin has a medical condition and was not under the influence at the time. She pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and two counts of third-degree assault.

Martin is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 29. She faces a maximum of four years in prison and remains released on her own recognizance.

