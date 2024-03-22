The spillway bridge at Buffalo Springs Lake will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday as crews work to repair it.

BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE — The spillway bridge at Buffalo Springs Lake will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday as crews work to repair it, meaning motorists might need to find alternate routes near the spillway and McMillan Dam.

Texas Department of Public Safety contractors will work to make repairs to the bridge joints, columns and deck, and place a new road surface on the bridge at a cost of $267,401, TxDOT said. The work will be completed by DIGG Commercial of Del Valle, weather permitting.

Work on the federally funded project — and the bridge closure — begins Monday and is expected to be completed in May.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Buffalo Springs Lake bridge construction to cause dam traffic detours