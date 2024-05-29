Buffalo roamed across Indiana for centuries. See what's being done to bring them back.

Buffalo were immortalized in the U.S. in 2016 when the National Bison Legacy Act made them our national mammal.

An image of a buffalo jumping over a log also is emblazoned on the official Seal of Indiana.

A herd of buffalo graze in the prairie, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Kankakee Sands in Morocco, Indiana.

For thousands of years before Europeans settled in North America, buffalo were abundant and kept grasslands healthy while providing food, clothing and spiritual connections to the indigenous peoples living here. The population is estimated to have peaked at around 30 million (some estimates go as high as 60 million).

But loss of habitat and overhunting beginning in the early 1800s dropped the number to under 1,000 by the 1880s. That's when conservation groups and tribal councils began efforts to restore the iconic animals ― work that is continuing today in northern Indiana and across the U.S.

The basics of buffalo biology

The scientific name for buffalo is Bison bison and the words are used interchangeably. Buffalo are the largest mammal on the continent, weighing up to 2,000 pounds and standing 6 feet tall. The average lifespan is 10-20 years.

The animals may look heavy and slow, but buffalo can run up to 35 mph, are excellent swimmers and can even jump over high fences.

To get the energy they need, buffalo forage on grasses and leafy plants for up to 11 hours each day.

Reintroducing buffalo to Indiana

Indiana’s grasslands used to host herds of wild buffalo so large they created the first trail to appear on state maps. Buffalo Trace travels just north of the Hoosier National Forest and winds into Illinois.

Wild buffalo in Indiana were killed off by 1830, when the last one was reportedly shot in Orange County.

Now, the Indiana chapter of the Nature Conservancy is restoring a prairie where about 90 buffalo roam and, as that herd grows, some are sent to help native American tribes across the country restore their herds.

Buffalo are natural stewards of our environment

Before European settlers hunted buffalo to near extinction, tens of millions of the wild animals lived across North America, shaping and contributing to the health of grassland ecosystems.

Buffalo graze wide swaths of land, chewing grasses to different heights. These varying grasses provide a variety of habitats for birds to nest and stay safe from predators.

The large animals also roll on the ground, called wallowing, and leave depressions in the soil. Rainwater fills these divots creating breeding pools for amphibians and providing watering holes for other thirsty wildlife.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

