Buffalo police officer struck by vehicle during foot pursuit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo police officer was hospitalized Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle while pursuing a suspect on foot in the city’s Riverside neighborhood, a police official said.

Police said officers were pursuing a suspect on foot around 10 p.m. near Tonawanda and Ontario Streets when a vehicle struck one of the officers. Police did not state whether or not the vehicle was connected to the suspect.

The officer who was struck was taken to ECMC for treatment and has since been released.

The suspect officers were pursuing at the time of the incident remains outstanding, police said.

