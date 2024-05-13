Buffalo police looking for help finding missing teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for help finding a missing teenager.
Hasina Bee, 16, is 5’2″ and approximately 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Police said her last possible location was at Bailey and Shirley avenues this past Friday around 3:45 p.m.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Buffalo police looking for help finding missing teen
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.
