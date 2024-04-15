Buffalo Police provide update after finding the body of Jaylen Griffin

TechCrunch

Apple has removed iGBA, a Game Boy emulator app for the iPhone, after approving its launch over the weekend. The app was among the first to capitalize on Apple's newly relaxed rules around retro game emulators, a move the tech giant made after EU regulators forced Apple to open up to App Store competitors, like AltStore, which aims to offer game emulators and other Patreon-backed apps to iPhone users. First launched on Sunday, iGBA was an ad-supported copy of the open source project GBA4iOS that offered a Game Boy game emulator for iOS.