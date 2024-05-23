Buffalo PD officer hurt in crash on I-190

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo police officer was hurt in a crash on an I-190 ramp on Wednesday night, according to Buffalo police.

Police said a white Chevrolet struck a patrol vehicle on the exit ramp of I-190 south at Porter Avenue just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The crash caused the vehicle to go off the road and onto the sidewalk.

The other vehicle fled the scene, but was located a short time later.

The officer was transported to ECMC to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other car has been questioned in connection and charges are pending.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.

