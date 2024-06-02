Buffalo National River requesting information on assault at campground

HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Buffalo National River is requesting information on an assault that occurred at one of the park’s campgrounds, according to a social media post.

The park said the assault occurred at the Blue Hole Campground at around 6 p.m. on May 27.

Costs of chainsaws, generators may be reimbursable for those in Arkansas affected by storms, FEMA says

The victim, identified as a 43-year-old woman suffered significant injuries, according to the post.

Buffalo National River says if you were at the campground on that day, or if you have information that could help, contact the park.

If you have relevant information the park says to call the National Park Service tip line at 888-653-0009, email them nps_isb@nps.gov, or visit the NPS website to submit a tip.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.