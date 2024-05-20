Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years for killing brothers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for killing two brothers in 2004, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Brandon Jonas, 39, shot and killed Nelson and Miguel Camacho inside a residence on Niagara Street.

On November 11, 2004, Jonas and co-defendants Efrain Hidalgo and Misael Montalvo drove to the residence after receiving a tip that the brothers might have large amounts of money or drugs. Jonas and Hidalgo forced their way into the residence in an attempt to rob the brothers. They were armed with a rifle and a baseball bat, respectively.

Jonas shot and killed the brothers during the attempted robbery.

Another man, Josue Ortiz, served 10 years in prison for the murders of Nelson and Miguel Camacho.

Jonas has been sentenced to 20 years.

