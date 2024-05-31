Buffalo man charged with public lewdness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested and charged Friday following multiple alleged incidents of indecent exposure, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

26-year-old Orlando Martinez was identified as a suspect in two alleged incidents on May 28. Officers say they responded to a call of indecent exposure around 5 p.m. on the 500 block of W Delavan Ave., then another call of the same nature around 6 p.m. on the 900 block of Elmwood Ave.

Martinez has been charged with two counts of public lewdness.

Northwest district detectives say similar claims occurred in the area on the same day. The investigation is ongoing.

Kayleigh Hunter-Gasperini joined the News 4 team in 2024 as a Digital Video Producer. She is a graduate of Chatham University.

