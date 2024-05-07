Buffalo man admits guilt in death of father-in-law during assault on estranged wife

May 7—A 41-year-old Buffalo man faces 25 years in prison after admitting to his role in the death of his father-in-law during a domestic incident in 2021.

Mohammed Mia, 41, of Buffalo pleaded guilty Monday before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges to one count of first-degree manslaughter (Class "B" violent felony). Mia pleaded guilty to the charge in full satisfaction of the indictment against him, according to Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane.

On Oct. 24, 2021, Mia, while knowingly in violation of an existing order of protection, unlawfully entered the home of his estranged wife in Buffalo. Once inside the house, Mia slapped, punched and choked the victim while making threats. Mia also assaulted the victim's parents as they attempted to intervene during the attack. Mia repeatedly punched and kicked the victim's father after throwing him to the floor.

After Mia fled in his vehicle, the victim called 911. The victim's father was unconscious when paramedics arrived. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC with severe head trauma. The victim and her mother were also taken to ECMC where they received treatment for cuts and bruises to their face and body. Both surviving victims also suffered broken teeth.

Later the same day, Mia was arrested after he went to the E-District police station to report that he had been attacked by the three victims.

The victim's father, 47-year-old Mohammed Hossain, died from his injuries on Oct. 27, 2021.

Mia faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 26. He remains held without bail. Orders of protection issued on behalf of the surviving victims remain in effect.

Keane commended the Buffalo Police Department Homicide Unit and Special Victims Unit for their work in the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Noha A. Elnakib of the Major Crimes Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Rebecca A. Fioravanti of the Special Victims/Domestic Violence Bureau.