Buffalo Gap Road work, delays cause headaches for businesses, customers. When will it end?

Construction on Buffalo Gap Road over the last two years has hurt Adrian Lopez's restaurant business.

He has had to lay off employees from Oscar's Mexican Restaurant #2 due to the shortage of customers he attributes in part to accessibility.

"It is a good thing to get a new road, but right now, everybody's unhappy," said Lopez, owner of the restaurant at 5125 Buffalo Gap Road.

Construction men work on a portion of a new wall separating homes on Flintlock Drive from the busier Buffalo Gap Road Wednesday. The soundproofing wall is part of the renovation of Buffalo Gap Road which has been ongoing for more than a year.

The Texas Department of Transportation deemed the Buffalo Gap Road construction a top priority years before it began. As Abilene's population has increased in recent years, so have the city's road traffic and accidents as well.

Construction began in 2022 and was originally expected to continue until June 2024. Businesses close to the active work zone are feeling the effects of the construction, the increase in traffic and difficulty navigating Buffalo Gap Road.

At Jack and Jill Donuts, employee Angela Gann summed it up simply.

"We're slow just like everybody else on Buffalo Gap," Gann said of customer traffic.

Owner Adrian Lopez stands with staff, Jorge Garcia and Mario Zavala, outside Oscar's #2 on Buffalo Gap Road on Wednesday.

'Almost failed'

Ji Ni has owned Little Ninja for years, but his business has also suffered due to the ongoing construction.

Ni worries, he said, because the restaurant "almost failed." He blames the construction on Buffalo Gap Road for the restaurant not making any money last year. It simply broke even.

Ni also said his sales are on average 25% down from pre-construction volume. He hopes the construction could be completed soon. Regardless of the construction and his declining sales, he said he still has to pay the rent.

Ni said his business has suffered due to the road traffic slowed down by congestion. He also said that many southside residents find it especially difficult during the late afternoon rush hour to get to the restaurant.

Even if customers can get to his restaurant in the shopping complex behind Starbuck's, they have difficulty turning back onto Buffalo Gap Road afterwards, he said.

Ji Ni, owner of Little Ninja, stands inside his mostly empty restaurant at lunchtime Wednesday, as construction continues on Buffalo Gap Road.

Ni's biggest complaint, however, is that business owners have not had updates about the construction and when it will end.

He is hopeful, however, that customers would come back and support his business that "has been here so many years," so he can avoid having to shut down completely.

Rising Costs

TxDOT identified FM 89 — Buffalo Gap Road — as "a top priority transportation project candidate" in 2015 after seeing Abilene's expansion over the past several years with significant increases to traffic and congestion, according to the department.

TxDOT officials hoped this project will alleviate congestion, control drainage and better accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists.

"An aerial photograph of the Mall of Abilene, located at the intersection of US 83/84 and Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene, Texas. The photo was taken by Abilene photographer Don Hutcheson," according to The Portal to Texas History.

While deemed beneficial for Abilene, the massive project also came with a big price tag.

Lisa Tipton, public information officer for the Brownwood District, said via email that the original estimated cost was about $23.75 million.

"The net value of change orders to date is $386,594," she said.

That means TxDOT is close to going over the original estimate by almost $400,000.

Additionally, Tipton said the sound walls that now line Buffalo Gap Road, close to U.S. Highway 83/84, have come in at a combined price tag of approximately $1.103 million.

These brand-new sound walls, however, have already been tagged with graffiti, and they are only weeks old.

'Business is down 60%'

Because of the layoffs at Oscar's, Lopez must be the chef, the server, the cleaner and just about everything else at the restaurant.

Before construction began, the Mexican restaurant boasted a staff of 20-24 people at any given time. Now, he runs the restaurant with a bare-bones staff of less than half a dozen.

A pedestrian passes a traffic signal occupying a break in the new wall separating Buffalo Gap Road from homes on Flintlock Drive in March, 2024 in south Abilene.

"The construction kills not only the business, but the employees," Lopez said, referring to having to let staff go because the number of customers sank.

Lopez hopes he can avoid closure in the future.

"Business is down 60%," he said.

With sadness across his face, Lopez said he is living his dream, cooking with his heart and hoping not to close.

He begged patrons to come back to Oscar's #2 and support local businesses such as his — "a small restaurant with a big heart," as he described it.

'Late fall' projection

According to the original plans, the construction was slated to be complete by June 2024. But TxDOT has pushed back the project's estimated end date.

"TxDOT Abilene District anticipates completion of this project in late fall of 2024," Tipton, with TxDOT, said in an email.

As of now, the project is about six months behind schedule.

The interior of Oscar's #2 sits mostly empty at lunchtime Wednesday as construction sounds ring out on Buffalo Gap Road.

Feeling the pain

When Lopez learned about the delay, he was aghast.

"Oh my gosh, that's a lot of time," Lopez said.

Since TxDOT reported the delay last week, Lopez has had one employee quit due to a lack of tips, despite being paid his full wages. Now, Lopez runs a staff of five instead of six.

"The construction is a big problem that affects everybody," he said.

But he held fast to optimism.

"We will cross our fingers and pray to stay open. We want the restaurant full again," Lopez said.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Buffalo Gap Road construction, delays cause headaches for businesses