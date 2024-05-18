Buffalo Gap Class of 2024 celebrates graduation: Photos

SWOOPE — The members of the Class of 2024 at Buffalo Gap are now officially alumni of the high school following the commencement ceremony Saturday morning, May 18.

A light rain forced the ceremony inside, moving from the football field to the school's gym. A packed house watched 99 graduates walk across the stage, accepting their diplomas from Principal Ian Marshall.

During the ceremony, Chloe Emurian honored her friend and former classmate, Maggi Peterson, who died from cancer Oct. 16, 2019. Emurian's dad, Jamey Peterson, was presented a posthumous diploma for his daughter.

"Maggi was smart, funny and kind," Emurian said. "And she loved to laugh. She is a part of many of us sitting her today. She exemplified true joy, the joy that I along with many of you here today had the pleasure of experiencing."

Emuian said that while Peterson wasn't with them physically, she was definitely part of the Class of 2024.

VALEDICTORIAN

Kaden A. Lyle

SALUTATORIAN

Andrew T. Rathburn

CLASS PRESIDENT

Avery E. Bradley

COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER

Kelly Hoover, Buffalo Gap Class of 1985. Also a member of the 1984 state championship team and the school's all-time leading scorer with 2,103 points. Her No. 20 jersey is retired at the school.

