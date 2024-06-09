Buffalo Diocese recommends rightsizing and reshaping of Campus Ministry Family

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Diocese has released a recommendation for the rightsizing and reshaping of Family No. 36 which consists of numerous universities and colleges throughout Western New York.

According to a letter obtained at St. Joseph University Parish, only 1 active priest for the family is projected by the year 2030. This would affect the vicariates at The University at Buffalo North Campus and South Campus, Buffalo State College, Daemen University, D’Youville University, and Canisius College, among others.

The Parish says that the family requires a one-year evaluation to determine effectiveness and that it would now fall under the authority of the Buffalo Vicar Forane. Additionally, they say someone must be hired to coordinate all of campus ministry in the Diocese. Retired priests may be necessary to help out if the family is left with 1 assigned priest in the future.

The letter specifically mentions the UB Newman Center, saying that if it gets sold, reevaluation of Family No. 36 would have to take place “immediately.”

The next meeting of the Diocese is set for Monday at The Immaculate Conception Church in Ransomville.

