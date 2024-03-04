Buffalo conducts third pot hole blitz of season.

TechCrunch

Founded in 2002 initially as 3N Global, Everbridge helps governments and enterprises from across the industrial spectrum respond to emergency situations -- this includes risk intelligence to help asses the threat landscape around where employees live or travel, as well as mass-notification tools to effectively communicate critical messaging during severe weather or terrorist attacks. Everbridge went public on the Nasdaq in 2016, with its shares hitting an all-time high in September 2021 -- the company reached a market cap of $6.4 billion, but this dropped by more than two-thirds within four months.