Buffalo chicken, Korean beef bulgogi tacos are finally making a return in Matthews soon

White Duck Taco Shop, which has been closed in Matthews since an overnight fire in July, is finally set to reopen in mid-April.

That means in just a few weeks, you’ll once again be able to get a taste of the North Carolina-based chain’s creative taco lineup. Flavors include out-of-the-box options, such as:

Korean beef bulgogi with avocado puree and kimchi.

Spicy Buffalo chicken with lettuce, pico and blue cheese sauce.

Chicken tikka masala with fried chickpeas, cilantro and yogurt sauce.

Mole roasted duck with apple cranberry salsa, cream. and lettuce.

“We are SUPER excited to announce that we’re getting close to opening. So, save the date for mid April,” the restaurant team posted on the Matthews location’s Instagram page.

“It’s always hard to pin point exactly with construction and inspections, but we’re close. It’s been a long strange trip of insurance, bureaucracy, set backs, and now joy,” the message continued. “Come celebrate with us as we get back to making delicious tacos and creating a great place to be.”

Fans of White Duck Taco Shop, which got its start in Asheville, are ready for the return. The restaurant will be the only location in the Charlotte area since the Belmont location’s closure became permanent in November.

“Please dear God of Tacos make this happen,” Ford Craven replied to the restaurant’s post.

Customer Morgan Lewis wrote: “So happy y’all are almost back! We have missed those tacos. Praying for an easy last month to the finish line.”

Location: 131 E John St Suite A, Matthews, NC 28105 (reopening spring 2024)

Menu

Cuisine: Tacos

Instagram: @whiteduckclt