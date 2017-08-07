Buffalo Bills sign veteran receiver Anquan Boldin

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2016, file photo, Detroit Lions wide receiver Anquan Boldin (80) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game in Detroit. The Buffalo Bills have signed free agent Anquan Boldin in a move that adds a veteran presence to a mostly young and untested group of receivers. The Bills announced the signing following practice at training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, and two weeks after Boldin traveled to Buffalo to meet with team officials. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills signed free agent Anquan Boldin on Monday in a move that adds an established veteran presence to a mostly young and untested group of receivers.

Boldin arrived at the Bills training camp facility in suburban Rochester, New York, to sign the contract, and is scheduled to begin practicing Tuesday. The Bills were actively recruiting Boldin for the past month, including having the 14-year veteran visit their headquarters two weeks ago.

The 36-year-old receiver showed he's still capable of making an impact after spending last season with Detroit, where he had 67 catches for 584 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games.

Boldin's 1,076 catches for 13,779 yards rank third among players since breaking into the NFL in 2003, when he was drafted in the second round by Arizona. He played seven seasons with the Cardinals and also had two three-year stints in Baltimore and San Francisco.

Overall, he ranks ninth on the NFL career list in catches, 14th in yards receiving and is tied for 23rd with 82 touchdowns receiving.

Buffalo was also in the running to sign veteran receiver Jeremy Maclin after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs before he signed with Baltimore in June.

Boldin will have an opportunity to compete for a job alongside starter Sammy Watkins. The Bills revamped their group of receivers this offseason under first-time coach Sean McDermott after losing Robert Woods and No. 3 receiver Marquise Goodwin in free agency.

The Bills selected East Carolina product Zay Jones in the second round and also signed a number of free agents, including Andre Holmes, Philly Brown and Rod Streater.

To make room for Boldin on the roster, Buffalo designated tight end Keith Towbridge as waived/injured after he injured his right foot in practice on Friday.

