Buffalo-area Red Lobster restaurants ‘temporarily closed’
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Local seafood lovers were left adrift Monday with the sudden closures of four Western New York Red Lobster restaurants.
Locations on Maple Road and Transit Road in Amherst, along with spots in Blasdell and Lakewood, are all listed as “temporarily closed.”
A handful of other locations across the country have also closed, while others remain open.
Last year, the chain reported an $11 million quarterly loss, blaming its endless shrimp promotion. A recent CNN story detailed the fallout.
WNYers still looking for their fix of cheddar bay biscuits can visit locations that remain open in Niagara Falls, Ontario and Rochester.
News 4 has reached out to Red Lobster for comment and will update you with their response.
