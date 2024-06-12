As budget talks heat up, education remains focus at State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lawmakers went back to school this week at the State Capitol.

Education funding was the number one topic in both chambers, and for both parties.

Its pretty clear, more money for all forms of education will be part of this year’s budget, which is due in 18 days.

What’s unclear is exactly where that cash will be sprinkled across the Commonwealth.

Lawmakers love programs that incentivize students to become teachers, which are in great demand.

Carolyn Comitta (D-Chester) is a state senator now, but in high school, she had a chance to tutor others.

“I said, I love this,” Comitta said. “This is what I want to do.”

She taught for 12 years in the Octorara School District. She said tuition money for would-be teachers would help and there’s untapped talent in school buildings.

“We want to try and remove the financial barrier to someone who really is interested in taking their career from that of being a teacher’s aide , a paraprofessional, to actually being a certified teacher,” Comitta said.

Scholarships for college students who go into teaching and other high-need industries and promise to stay and work in Pennsylvania is also high priority in the Senate.

“Hopefully they’re walking out the door and not walking out to be like ‘I can’t find a job and no one wants to hire me, I’ve got to move to another state,” Senator Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) said.

Both parties agree on that. But, there is a partisan split on overall funding.

Republicans want to tie college funding to metrics like graduating students in four years, or graduates remaining in the Commonwealth after graduating.

“If we keep continuing down the road of ‘We’re just going to fund brick and mortar under the guise of keeping in-state tuition low,” Martin said. “Well that’s failed.”

The governor has a different plan.

Specifics must be worked out and the budgetary devil lurks in those details but there is bipartisan optimism.

“The wheels are turning in the budget process,” Martin said. “It’s not in the, you know, sitting at a table with the tie undone, sweating, part yet, but I think there’s progress being made.”

“What is the really good news is that we are spending a lot of time talking about education from preschool, K-12, and higher education,” Comitta said. “That is long overdue.”

House Democrats pass their priorities for public school funding. Senate Republicans pass their priorities for higher education funding. It’s now up to the budget process to sort it all out.

