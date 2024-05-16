Budget summit round four continues without Stitt or McCall, and without tax cut talks

The fourth installment of Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt's budget summit was held Wednesday — without the governor — and following a brief appearance, without the speaker of the House.

With fewer players, the mid-week summit focused more on the details of how the state would spend about $13 billion in revenue. During the morning session, there was no talk of tax cuts.

Wednesday's meeting came after Stitt sent a late afternoon email to Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat and Speaker Charles McCall on Tuesday announcing the budget session. But Stitt's invitation included a twist: No top legislative leaders or the governor should attend.

"While our summit conversations have been productive, I'd like to make space for the Appropriations chairs from each chamber to have a more robust conversation in a public setting without the pressure of the principals in the room," the governor wrote. "The governor's large conference room is available after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15th, if they wish to continue their deliberations in a public forum."

Treat replied that "if you and the Speaker do not wish to attend the meetings anymore, I fully understand and respect that. However I, along with the full Senate team, will still be in the meetings."

For first time since budget summits began, no talks of tax cuts

Wednesday morning's meeting also was notable for a change from the previous three meetings: No talk about tax cuts. Instead, discussion focused on the areas of the budget where the Senate and the House disagreed. And while the debate back and forth was, mostly productive, it was difficult for many in the room to actually hear the conversations.

State. Rep. Kevin Wallace looks at the budget on the screen Monday during a budgetary meeting at the Oklahoma Capitol.

Just outside the meeting room, hundreds of members of the Hispanic community were participating in Hispanic Cultural Day on the second floor. Another large group protested House Bill 4156 — an immigration bill — on the south steps of the Capitol building. The cultural day event featured music and singing that echoed inside the building.

Eventually, it became so loud that budget negotiators adjourned until Wednesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma budget talks continue without Gov. Stitt or Rep. McCall