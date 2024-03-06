Budget 2024 LIVE: Jeremy Hunt expected to announce 2p National Insurance cut as Chancellor unveils tax and spending plans

Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce a 2p cut to National Insurance when he delivers his Budget at lunchtime on Wednesday.

The Chancellor will seek to woo voters ahead of this year’s general election with promised “permanent cuts in taxation” that would bring “higher growth”.

Mr Hunt looks set to match his two percentage point National Insurance cut in the autumn statement when he announces his plans to MPs at about 12.30pm.

The change could save the average worker £450 a year, adding up to £900 when combined with last year’s move.

To pay for it, the Chancellor is being tipped to bring in a levy on vapes, carry out a tax raid on owners of short-term holiday lets, and scale back non-dom tax relief.

An income tax cut, previously promised by Mr Sunak, could reportedly still feature in a fiscal event later this year or in the Conservative election manifesto.

Follow latest updates below...

Key Points

What changes are likely to be announced in the Budget?

Timings for the day

08:50 , Josh Salisbury

It’s going to be a busy day in Westminster. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is currently chairing Cabinet, where ministers are being briefed on the measures in the budget.

At around 10.45am, the Chancellor will leave No11 for a photoshoot holding up the budget red-box, before heading to Parliament.

At 12noon, there is the weekly PMQs, where Rishi Sunak and Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer will face off over the state of the economy.

Immediately after, at around 12.30pm, Mr Hunt will get to his feet and begin to present his budget speech. By tradition, the chancellor has been allowed to drink alcohol - otherwise banned in the chamber - when giving the speech, but Mr Hunt is expected to forgo that.

Labour will then be given a chance to respond with a speech at around 1.30pm, after Mr Hunt has finished his address. Around the same time, key documents underlining the assumptions in the Budget will be published.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will later on Wednesday, at around 2.30pm, give a press conference on updated economic assessments for the next five years - well after the next general election.

What changes are likely to be announced in the Budget?

08:43 , Josh Salisbury

Only a few measures have been confirmed ahead of Mr Hunt’s statement to Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

But among those most expected is a 2p cut in National Insurance - which ministers will say will save the average worker £450 a year. Combined with the cut to NI in November, Mr Hunt is likely to bill this as a total tax cut worth £900 to the average worker.

Other measures which are being speculated to appear in the budget are:

- Fuel duty is expected to remain frozen, as it has for 15 years in a boost to motorists, alongside an extended 5p cut in the rate of the duty.

- Mr Hunt could continue the freeze in alcohol duty that he announced last year but is set to run out this August, reports suggest.

- A new tax on vapes, which unlike tobacco are not currently subjected to a specific levy

- Closing of tax-advantageous loopholes for owners of short-term let holiday homes, which would increase their tax burden

- Mr Hunt could scale back Britain’s “non-dom” tax rules, which gives tax breaks to wealthy UK residents who are not ‘domiciled’ in the UK for tax purposes.

Why is the Budget important?

08:38 , Josh Salisbury

The budget is where the Government announces the main tax changes for the year ahead.

Since the next general election is expected this year, it is likely to be the last budget before voters go to the polls.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which scrutinises the budget, will publish updated economic forecasts and an assessment of the government’s finances for the next five years.

This means the forecasts will run beyond the next election to 2019, and could make gloomy reading for Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer, who polls currently suggest is on-course to become the next prime minister.