Budding too early? Temperature roller coaster impacting trees & flowers in Northeast Ohio

Sherese Streamo, owner of Dumont's Seed Co. in Canton, discusses the recent up-and-down temperatures in Northeast Ohio and the related impact to spring plants and crops. Blossoms on fruit trees, such as peach, pear and apple trees, could see some impact.

The roller coaster ride of temperatures dipping below the freezing line and suddenly ramping up to the 60s has been a trend the past few weeks in Northeast Ohio.

But will the seesaw scenario impact the life and growth of fruit trees, flowers and other vegetation as springtime approaches?

"It depends on how long the roller coaster ride is. If it's short, most plants can survive," said Sherese Streamo, owner of the Dumont's Seed Co. in Canton. "In Ohio, we have to roll with everything."

If blossoms on fruit trees, such as peach, pear and apple trees, have started to show signs of life, she said there's not much you can really do.

Lettuce, spinach, onions, peas, carrots, beets, spinach, kale and seed potatoes are crops that typically are planted outside on or about St. Patrick's Day,

"I would be somewhat worried because of the (recent) temperature fluctuations," said Streamo, who recommended a harvest guard to add protection to fruit trees. "Anything can be a concern when the temperature keeps flip-flopping."

Max Miller, a natural resources technician for the Stark Soil & Water Conservation District, said throwing down mulch can also help insulate gardens and preserve plant and vegetable life.

Frequent rises and drops in temperature can result in noticeable changes to plant growth, Miller added.

"You may see some buds come out pretty quick, but with any long-term zero degree periods, the branches can later die," he said.

Buds on fruit trees already starting to show, or those that tend to blossom in the coming weeks, are likely to become crispy or burn if nighttime temperatures dive below 32 degrees at night.

Streamo suggested covering plants or flowers with hay, straw or burlap as protection against chilly temperatures. However, she said straw and hay must be kept dry to be useful.

Harvest guard is an option for gardeners that can help protect fruit trees from chilly overnight temperatures.

Lettuce, spinach, onions, peas, carrots, beets, spinach, kale and seed potatoes are "cold crops" that typically are planted outside on or about St. Patrick's Day, Streamo said.

More seasoned gardeners may already have forms of lettuce, kale, spinach and onions in the ground now, she said.

For folks who want to avoid the weather roller coaster, planting seeds indoors can be a way to jump-start, or help protect, spring gardening efforts.

Grass greening early in parts due to warmer temperatures

Warmer than normal temperatures are sparking early growth among grass in spots that get ample sunshine, Miller said.

"Normally, a lot of grass would be covered by snow right now," he said. "Instead, we're seeing some patches of green starting to come up."

Grass seed can be applied to yards during the colder weather.

Now is a good time to apply grass seed to yards, Streamo said.

"Grass seed will lay dormant through winter months until it thaws and sprouts as temperature rises," she said.

What about the bugs?

Drastic temperature fluctuations can disturb the lifespan of insects, Miller said. If bugs wakeup early from dormancy, they may not be able to survive periods of freezing.

