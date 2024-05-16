Bucyrus woman pleads guilty to two drug trafficking charges

A Bucyrus woman recently was sentenced to five years of probation on drug-related charges.

Jamie George, 41, pleaded guilty to two trafficking in drugs charges, both fourth-degree felonies, during a change of plea hearing in Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

She was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. She must forfeit drug-related property to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

3d gavel on white background

George was arrested Dec. 7 when deputies and officers from METRICH and the Crawford County Special Response Team searched two residences in Bucyrus and seized a large amount of prescription narcotics along with drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

Also arrested in the drug bust were Matthew Carroll, 42, David Adkins, 66, and Ann Adkins, 64. Both David and Ann Adkins were sentenced to probation, while Carroll’s cases are still pending.

George was represented by Galion attorney Mackenzie Garverick.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Bucyrus woman sentenced after pleading guilty to drug trafficking