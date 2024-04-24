Bucyrus man sentenced to prison time on burglary charge

A Bucyrus man who was found guilty of a burglary offense by a jury has been sentenced to prison time.

Jamie Lester, 41, was found guilty of a fourth-degree burglary charge that includes trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or is likely to be present.

He was sentenced in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Monday to 18 months in prison, which is be served consecutively to 540 days he already is serving for a similar charge in 2022. He will be given credit for 102 days he already served in jail.

Lester’s court costs were waived. He was represented by Bucyrus attorney Thomas G. Nicholson and was appointed an attorney for the appeals process.

