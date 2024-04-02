Bucyrus man pleads not guilty to drug-related charges

Bond has been set for a Bucyrus man who was the target of a recent narcotics investigation.

Gary “Wayne” Gallant, 53, pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, at his arraignment in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Monday. His bond was set at $250,000. Bucyrus attorney Thomas G. Nicholason was appointed to represent him.

gavel

Gallant was arrested at his Fisher Street residence March 28 at around 6 a.m. after the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, METRICH and Crawford County Special Response Team seized methamphetamines, paraphernalia, cash and two firearms from his house. One of the firearms was found to be stolen from California. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

Gallant’s wife was detained during the search but no charges have been filed against.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Craig Moser encourage citizens to report suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip on the METRICH app or metrich.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Gary Gallant pleads not guilty to drug charges in Crawford County