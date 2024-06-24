Bucyrus man headed to prison for drug trafficking; meth found in vehicle and apartment

A Bucyrus man recently found guilty by a jury of a variety of different drug-related charges in Crawford County Common Pleas Court has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

Brian P. Caldwell, 41, was found guilty in May of three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all first-degree felonies; the illegal manufacturing of drugs, a second-degree felony; three third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs charges; and two second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs charges.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 11 years and a maximum of 16 1/2 years in prison. He will receive credit for 138 days in jail he already has served. Caldwell also was ordered to pay court costs and to forfeit all drug-related property to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

gavel

Caldwell was arrested Feb. 4 when Sheriff's Office deputy Aaron Kissling stopped a 2006 Toyota that Caldwell was driving. County Prosecutor Matthew Crall said in a news release that deputy Benjamin Petrie, using his dog Nora, found about 224.29 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

As part of the investigation, deputies and METRICH officers executed a search warrant on Caldwell’s apartment the next day at 200 E Warren St., Apt U, Bucyrus, and recovered more methamphetamines along with psilocybin mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.

Steven Conner, 30, Galion, also was arrested during the traffic stop and was sentenced April 18 to a minimum of eight years in prison and a maximum of 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession of drugs, a first-degree felony.

Caldwell was represented at trial by local attorney Edwin Bibler; attorney Chris Bazeley of Cincinnati was appointed to represent Caldwell with any appeals he may file.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Brian Caldwell, Bucyrus, sentenced on multiple drug-related charges