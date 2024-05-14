Bucyrus man facies additional drug-related charges, wife charged with permitting drug abuse

A Bucyrus man is facing multiple new charges in a second case against him in Crawford County Common Pleas Court, and his wife has been charged with a drug-related offense.

Gary “Wayne” Gallant, 53, pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all fourth-degree felonies, and two charges of having weapons under disability, both third-degree felonies. The aggravated trafficking in drug charges each include a gun specification of a one-year mandatory sentence.

According to Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall, the maximum total sentence Gallant could receive if found guilty will be up to 36 years in prison in this case.

Not guilty plea made in April on other drug charges

Gallant already had pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, at an arraignment in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on those charges April 1.

His bond was set at $250,000. Bucyrus attorney Thomas G. Nicholson was appointed to represent him in both cases.

Gallant was arrested at his Fisher Street residence on March 28 at around 6 a.m. after the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, METRICH and Crawford County Special Response Team seized methamphetamines, paraphernalia, cash and two firearms from his house, according the court records. One of the firearms was found to be stolen from California. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

Gallant’s wife, Sandra, 60, was detained during the search and has been charged with one count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. She pleaded not guilty to the charge May 9 during an arraignment. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. Attorney Robert E. Dintaman was appointed to represent her.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Craig Moser encourage citizens to report suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip on the METRICH app or metrich.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Gary Gallant of Bucyrus pleads not guilty to drug-related charges