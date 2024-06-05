Bucoda Mayor Rob Gordon dies Monday after cancer battle. Thurston County officials respond

Bucoda Mayor Robert Gordon died Monday after a seven-month battle with stomach cancer. He was 42.

Miriam Gordon announced her husband’s death in a Facebook post Monday. The news prompted an outpouring of condolences from local officials and community members from and outside Bucoda, a south Thurston County town of about 600 people.

“I don’t know what else to say right now other then we are completely heart broken,” Miriam Gordon shared on Facebook. “I thought we would have more time. I never thought walking into the ER with Rob on Thursday that I would walk out without him. The kids and I are together at home facing what is now our new reality... life without Rob.”

Miriam Gordon thanked the public for their support but asked that her family be given privacy to grieve. She added a memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.

Gordon became Bucoda mayor in late 2022 after former mayor Steven Purcell resigned amid a battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, The Chronicle reported. Gordon first publicly shared his cancer diagnosis in November 2023 and his family had been sharing updates on his treatment on social media.

In addition to being Bucoda’s mayor, Gordon served as the Bucoda Fire Department assistant chief and previously worked for decades as a local volunteer firefighter. He also ran Gordon’s Skookumchuck Ranch, a cattle ranch in Bucoda.

The Bucoda Firefighters Association, a non-profit group, also shared the news about Gordon’s death in a Monday Facebook post.

“Today the community lost a great man, husband, father, and friend,” the post says. “Mayor Rob Gordon, our Assistant Chief, passed away from cancer. This has left a huge hole in our hearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in peace, brother, you will always be loved.”

In a prepared statement to The Olympian, Mayor Pro Tem Kiersten Presley said she was “deeply saddened” by Gordon’s passing.

“My heartfelt sympathies and prayers go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time,” Presley said. “As mayor pro tem, I am committed to providing unwavering support to our town and ensuring we stand together as a community to support his wife and children.”

When reached for additional comment, Presley said the town council appointed her as mayor pro tem a couple months ago so she could assume Gordon’s responsibilities in case of an emergency.

“When Rob was sick, he made sure that was all lined up to put me in effect until town council appoints the next mayor,” Presley said.

The town council will consider its options for a new town mayor at its Tuesday meeting, Presley said. For now, she said the town is continuing its business, including holding a town clean-up this weekend.

“I would say that our community has a history of coming together in the face of tragedy as best we can,” Presley said.

A vigil will be held for Gordon at 8 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park, across the street from the town fire station on North Main Street, Presley said.

A GoFundMe campaign for Gordon’s family had raised $16,950 as of Wednesday.

The campaign webpage says an account has been set up at Washington State Employees Credit Union (WSECU) under Rob Gordon Cancer Fund.

How did Thurston County react?

Thurston County began flying its flags at half-staff this week in remembrance of Gordon, county manager Leonard Hernandez said during the county commission’s Tuesday meeting.

Earlier that day, emergency responders honored Gordon with a procession through south Thurston County. Commissioner Wayne Fournier, who represents southwest Thurston County, said he took part in the procession.

“I don’t want to say too much because I’ll get emotional but I’ll thank the county for acknowledging Rob’s passing,” Fournier said. “My heart goes out to the community members of Bucoda and his family.”

Fournier publicly announced his own battle with skin cancer in a January Facebook post. However, he also took the opportunity to direct the public to donate to the GoFundMe campaign to support Gordon’s family.

Like Gordon, Fournier also served as a firefighter before becoming mayor of Tenino in 2015.

In a Monday Facebook post, Fournier said he’s been friends with Gordon for decades and the two became “cancer buddies” this past year.

“Your family should be very proud of the legacy you’ve left in your community and you can rest easy knowing that you have a lot of friends who will continue your work,” Fournier said in his post.

Commissioner Carolina Mejia also shared her “heartfelt” condolences to Gordon’s family during the Tuesday commissioners’ meeting.

“He was just really such a good human being,” Mejia said. “You could tell the passion that he had for his community, not only as a mayor but also as a volunteer firefighter.”

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office extended condolences to Gordon’s family, friends and co-workers in a Monday Facebook as well.

“Rob lost his brief but hard-fought battle with cancer today,” the post says. “Over the years, TCSO has had the privilege of partnering with Rob (Gordon) in both his fire department and city leadership roles. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”