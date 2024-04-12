Bucks County weather for Friday, April 12, starts off mild with chances of rain

Clouds and the possibility of rain will linger in Bucks County throughout the day, particularly in the morning hours, on Friday, April 11, leading to a mixed-weather weekend.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

What’s the weather in Bucks County?

The winds that battered Bucks County and the Delaware Valley overnight Thursday will dissipate some on Friday, but Friday will still be a breezy day, said Ray Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Friday's high should reach 62 degrees.

"We will still have showers Friday morning, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms," Martin said. "It should dry up by Friday afternoon into Friday night.

"There will definitely be some wind gusts around 35 mph, but nothing close to the 45 mph gusts like we've had on Thursday," Martin added. "So the winds will not be quite as strong, but there may be some gusts Friday afternoon, and we might see some dead trees fall down, but we are not expecting any widespread damage."

The National Weather service reported overnight winds reached 54 mph in New Hope.

Bucks County forecast

According to the National Weather Service's 7-day forecast for Bucks County, temperatures will continue to slide a bit on Saturday, which will start off as mostly cloudy before some sun breaks through in the afternoon.

Saturday will also be a bit breezy, holding temperatures to around 57 degrees.

Temperatures rebound somewhat on Sunday, which is looking to be the best day, weather-wise, of this three-day stretch. Sunday will be partly sunny with temperatures nearing 70 degrees.

Martin said the next chance of rain is late Sunday evening, and the weather service' forecast provided extra detail.

"A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m." read the weather service's Bucks COunty forecast for Sunday night. "Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms."

The rain and winds from Thursday, April 11, will continue Friday morning before drying out later Friday afternoon.

