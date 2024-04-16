Bucks County weather: Cooler, but mild conditions linger. Here's the forecast

Bucks County will experience a bit of a cooling-off on Tuesday, April 16, as temperatures won't reach Monday’s highs, but overall, you will still enjoy another beautiful spring day.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

What’s the weather in Bucks County?

Temperatures should reach the low 70s in Bucks County on Tuesday, said Patrick O'Hara, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Tuesday will be a beautiful. It will be sunny all day," O'Hara said. "Temperatures will be around 70 degrees, and Tuesday night is shaping up to be mostly clear early with increasing clouds later. It will be seasonally cool overnight with temperatures in the mid 50s."

The National Weather Service 's morning weather alert on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, implored Delaware Valley residents to enjoy Tuesday's weather.

"Get out and enjoy the sun today if you can, folks! Temperatures today will be cooler than yesterday but still warm overall," read a portion of the weather service's morning alert. "Unfortunately, we won't be seeing much of the sun over the next few days as chances for rain return on Wednesday."

Bucks County forecast

Tuesday is shaping up to be the last sunny day this week, however.

"There's a weak system coming through over the next several days," O'Hara said. "On Wednesday, it will be cloudy with some showers, mostly around the morning and afternoon.

"The temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low 60s, with a 90% chance of rain in Bucks County."

According the National Weather Service's 7-day forecast for Bucks County, winds will not be a factor during Wednesday's showers, and the weather service is forecasting less than half an inch of rain.

Cloudy and altogether dreary conditions continue on Thursday, with showers expected mostly before 2 p.m. Temperatures will continue to slide, as highs will only reach the low to mid 50s on Thursday.

The National Weather Service's forecast for the Delaware Valley for Tuesday, April 16, calls for cooler temperatures than Monday's highs that reached 80 degrees, but Tuesday should still be warm.

Bucks County forecast for Mon., April 15 Bucks County's string of late-spring weather continues on Monday, April 15

Stay tuned for further updates as weather conditions may vary throughout the day. Remember to check back tomorrow for the latest weather forecast for the area.

Damon C. Williams covers trending and regional developments for PhillyBurbs.com. Support our journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County Forecast: What to expect from the weather on Tuesday