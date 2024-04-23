Bucks County starts Tuesday, April 23, under a frost advisory, but will warm up later

Bucks County will begin the day on Tuesday, April 23, under a morning frost advisory, but temperatures will zoom past seasonal highs by the afternoon.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Weather in Bucks County

Once the morning chill wears off, temperatures should warm up nicely by Tuesday afternoon, said Paul Fitzsimmons, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

"Today we are going to be looking at high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s," Fitzsimmons said. "A front could come through tonight into Wednesday that produce some showers and maybe a thunderstorm, but nothing too big.

"Temperatures are looking similar on Wednesday."

The National Weather Service's morning forecast alert on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, provided more information on the frosty start in Delaware Valley.

Good frosty morning to many of you! Temps in many areas are near or just below freezing, but should rise quickly into the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Don't put those plant blankets away, though, as we may have some more frosty nights later this week. pic.twitter.com/yjuzp28iNd — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 23, 2024

The weather service provided additional detail and a peek ahead in an earlier post on X.

"Areas of frost early this AM then a mild afternoon. There is an elevated fire danger this afternoon due to increasing wind, low relative humidity and drying fuels," read the weather service's earlier post. "Some showers late tonight into Wednesday, then colder Wednesday night through Thursday night."

Bucks County forecast

Wednesday could be turbulent, according to the National Weather Service's 7-day forecast for Bucks County.

The greatest chance for rain is after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, but a mild southernly breeze will boost temperatures to highs nearing 68 degrees. Otherwise, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy.

Things cool off a bit on Thursday, but it will still be a sunny day, with temperatures around 60 degrees.

As things stand now, Friday also looks to be mostly sunny, with temperatures hovering in the low to mid 60s.

"It should a pretty quiet week," Fitzsimmons said. "It doesn't look there will be any severe rains on the horizon."

The National Weather Service's three-day forecast beginning on Tuesday, April 23, calls for generally springlike conditions throughout the Delaware Valley.

