Bucks County rattled at rumbling and rocking from East Coast earthquake: 'What was that?'

It began Friday morning with the same question: "What was that?" followed by "I think I just felt an earthquake."

"Shook my whole house!" said a resident posted to a Bucks County Facebook page.

Moments after the 4.8 tremble rolled through Bucks County, and much of the East Coast, rattling buildings and nerves, spooked residents were online, expressing fear and amazement.

"Low rumble for about eight seconds then the house started shaking," Jeannine Van Buren posted to a Bristol Borough Facebook page.

Social media users from Doylestown to Warminster to Bensalem used words like "crazy" and "frightening" and "never felt anything like it" to describe the mild rumble that lasted a few seconds.

On the "Doylestown Uncensored" Facebook page, poster Bill Ryder said the shaking lasted about 20 seconds.

"Surreal to be sitting there with enough time to think 'we're having an earthquake right now....'"

In Levittown, Maria Rose said, "In the high school we felt it all the students were freaking out."

"Very strong off Green Lane," a woman in Bristol reported.

The East Coast earthquake was felt far and wide. These Massachusetts residents describe how their building shook as they spoke on the phone with one another during an earthquake Friday. Bucks residents were quick to share their experiences on social media too. (Credit: Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette)

Some did not realize it was a quake.

"I’m in Morrisville … I was making coffee and all my windows were rattling I thought … stupid train," a woman posted.

In Middletown, some jumped on social media to ask if anyone felt the shaking. Marie Lear Lillie posted to Facebook: "Yes, in Hampton Bridge. We were on second floor you could feel the floor vibrating and hear a loud rumbling sound. Lasted about 15 or maybe 20 seconds."

"Very strong Radcliffe Street by the turnpike bridge I was sitting in my chair and my whole chair was shaking like crazy in the house. I thought it was a helicopter going to crash on my house," posted Nancy Clampffer on "What's Up in Bristol Township. "I thought a military plane was going to crash into my house. They usually fly over around that time. Scary."

Earthquake location

"Guess I should repent," a woman posted to Facebook, followed by "Yep" from another.

That may be a good idea, if that's your thing.

Over the next week, the U.S. Geological Survey predicts there will be at least one aftershock, which is a smaller earthquake or series of earthquakes that follow the largest shock of an earthquake sequence.

