Bucks County IU celebrates success of 39 graduates

Over three dozen students graduated from the Bucks County Intermediate Unit in a ceremony celebrating their achievements at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown.

The Bucks IU offers educational programs for students across Pennsylvania with learning and mental disabilities, often working with some students from kindergarten through their high school graduation. Students from Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties are able to receive services, with older students able to focus on community-based instruction, volunteer opportunities, and supervised work experiences, according to the agency.

More: Look for your school in our collection of Bucks County 2024 high school graduation photos

A photo from the Bucks County Intermediate Unit commencement ceremony on June 4th.

One graduating student, Mary Baltes, completed an internship with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and was the commencement speaker, officials said in a press release. She told the graduates to stay strong in the face of challenges.

“My goal for the Class of 2024 is to never give up and push through any challenges in your life,” she said.

Another graduating student, Brooke Rosenburg, received multiple job offers upon her completion of the program.

“We have witnessed so much remarkable growth and resilience in these students,” said Gina Meissler, the Bucks IU program director of related services, according to the release. “Students, you have taught us the importance of perseverance. You will conquer whatever lies ahead. Congratulations to the Class of 2024.”

Kevin Hearn, a graduate of the Bucks IU STEP program, and his family celebrate Bucks IU graduation.Kevin’s older brother, Joey, pledged to support him along his life path. “I hope Kevin becomes more independent and he finds something that he’s interested in and happy doing in the future,” Joey Hearn said.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County Intermediate Unit students celebrate graduation