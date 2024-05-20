Buckle Up! ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign kicks off in Virginia for Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — With Memorial Day a week away, the DMV, local law enforcement, and Virginia State Police are teaming up for its national “Click it or Ticket” campaign.

Starting on May 20, until June 2, the campaign is encouraging drivers to buckle up and wear their seatbelts. On Monday, law enforcement will begin high visibility along busy roads in an effort to keep Virginians safe during their travels.

“Buckling up when you get in the car is the easiest way to protect yourself in the event of a crash, and it only takes seconds,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Last year, 335 unrestrained people died in crashes and there were over 1,400 serious injuries. These numbers show us that we need to continue spreading awareness about the importance of seat belts.”

VSP offers ‘Ride 2 Save Lives’ motorcycle safety courses throughout Virginia

The most recent statewide seatbelt survey shows 26.8% of Virginians were still not wearing a seatbelt. In 2023, 54% of people killed in crashes were not restrained. According to AAA, the roads are expected to be some of the busiest ever for the Memorial Day holiday.

Nationally, 38.4 million people are expected to travel by car for the holiday. This is the most ever since AAA began forecasting holiday travels in 2000.

Just over one million Virginias are expected to take a road trip over the holiday weekend. This is 4% higher than last year and less than 2% of the Memorial Day travel record set 19 years ago in 2005.

“Travelers could see busy roads and traffic in a lot of areas this holiday weekend which increases the risk of a crash,” said Morgan Dean, Manager for Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “That’s why it’s so important for drivers to buckle up, everyone, every trip before they pull out of the driveway or parking space.”

Blue Ridge Parkway launches ‘Rule the Ridge’ to highlight motorcycle safety

But the emphasis isn’t just on drivers. Authorities are encouraging the parents to ensure children are properly buckled in their seats.

“At the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU we see the tragedy that follows a crash if a child is not properly secured. It’s heartbreaking knowing many of these injuries could have been prevented if the child had been in the right safety seat and properly secured,” said Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU Pediatric Injury Prevention Outreach and Education Coordinator Corri Miller-Hobbs. “Please, no matter how short the distance make sure your child is properly fastened in a seat that is right for them.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.