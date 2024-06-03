Buckle Up – Batter Up: 'Saved by the Belt' recipients honored during Toledo Mudhens game

TOLEDO — The Findlay and Bucyrus districts of the Ohio State Highway Patrol have recognized 13 people as the newest members of the "Saved by the Belt" Club. They officially joined the club during a pregame ceremony Saturday between the Toledo Mud Hens and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders at Fifth Third Field.

The recipients were saved from sustaining life-threatening injuries in northwest Ohio crashes due to their decisions to wear safety belts. Each inductee was presented a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department ofPublic Safety Director Andy Wilson and Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Charles A. Jones. In additionto the certificate, they also received a “Saved by the Belt” commemorative license plate.

Prior to the game, the newest "Saved by the Belt" inductees were recognized on the field and had a group photo taken. Troopers presented the colors and Trooper Jerome A. Thomas sang the National Anthem.

Among those honored were:

Dominiqu C. S. Kinnamon, 18, of LaRue. The crash occurred on April 27 on County Road 37 near Ohio 203 in Big Island Township, Marion County.

Leslie A. Gardisser, 41, of Kenton. The crash occurred on May 2 on Ohio 203 near milepost 9 in Big Island Township, Marion County.

Kelly A. Miller, 48, of Perrysburg. The crash occurred on May 3 on U.S. 23 near milepost 4 in Pleasant Township, Marion County.

Data from 2023 shows 472 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available but not in use. This means 60% of those traffic fatalities with a safety belt available were not wearing it at the time of their crash. Of the lives lost across the state, 84 were on northwest Ohio roadways.

For up-to-date statistics and crash information related to safety belts, log onto the Patrol’s Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety (OSTATS) Safety Belt Dashboard.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Ohio State Highway Patrol recognizes 13 new Saved by the Belt members