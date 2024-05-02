Buckingham secures General Land Office ownership of Alamo Cenotaph

May 2—AUSTIN — Texas Land Commissioner Buckingham has announced that the General Land Office has now obtained ownership of the historic Alamo Cenotaph. This landmark decision was voted on in the San Antonio City Council Meeting Thursday.

"I'm proud to announce the General Land Office now has complete control of the Cenotaph. Ensuring this precious piece of Texas history is preserved and remains standing tall in its place has been my steadfast promise to all Texans," Buckingham said in a news release. "From my days in the Texas Senate when I threw down the legal challenge to keep the Cenotaph in its place, I'm proud to have delivered this significant victory for all Texans who cherish our rich history."

The Alamo Cenotaph is a memorial located near the front of the Alamo (Mission San Antonio de Valero) and stands to commemorate the men and women who chose to defend the Alamo rather than surrender despite overwhelming odds. The Texas Centennial Commission, established to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Texas independence from Mexico in 1836, worked in association with the Works Progress Administration to commission the Alamo Cenotaph in 1936 under the theme the "Spirit of Sacrifice" (Troesser 2011). The cenotaph, or empty tomb, was designed by the San Antonio architecture firm of Adams and Adams, while renowned Italian-born sculptor Pompeo Coppini conceived and executed the sculptural parts of the monument (San Antonio Conservation Society 2011).