Bucking tradition, Indiana Republicans nominate Micah Beckwith for lieutenant governor

Bucking tradition, Indiana's Republican delegates have rejected U.S. Sen. Mike Braun's choice for lieutenant governor, nominating instead Noblesville pastor Micah Beckwith, whose unconventional campaign centered around giving delegates a choice.

The lieutenant governor race was the main event at Saturday's GOP convention, a biennial gathering of party officials and more than 1,800 elected delegates from across the state. Delegates had a choice between Beckwith and state Rep. Julie McGuire, who was Braun's endorsed candidate.

"I'm humbled, I'm overwhelmed and I am encouraged that Indiana knows that the power of the government rests with the people," Beckwith said, before walking off the stage to "God Bless the U.S.A."

It was a close race, with Beckwith winning 891-828.

First lt. governor contest in 28 years

Republican delegates hadn't had multiple candidates to choose from for this office since 1996, when gubernatorial nominee Stephen Goldsmith opted not to endorse a running mate and six people hopped in. Traditionally, the party ceremoniously approves the gubernatorial nominee's pick.

Interest in the race was omnipresent. At least half the attending delegates sported some sort of merchandise associated with one of the camps, from Julie McGuire stickers and signs to Micah Beckwith buttons, bags and cardboard hand wavers. One of Beckwith's buttons said "I'm a delegate, not a rubber stamp!!" ― the central premise of Beckwith's campaign.

And dotted throughout were the occasional bright green shirts ― a reminder of Secretary of State Diego Morales' convention upset two years ago.

Aside from the rapturous applause upon Beckwith's win, the loudest cheering of the day might have been in response to convention chair Randy Head saying that all the texts, mailers, ads, and meet and greets are finally over.

Delegates have been barraged since the gubernatorial primary in May. The day after the primary, Braun, the Republican nominee, announced his endorsement of McGuire for his running mate; Beckwith had been courting delegates since he announced his unusual campaign a year ago.

Donald Trump endorsed Julie McGuire. It didn't matter.

The outcome was by no means a guaranteed victory for either candidate. Perhaps emphasizing that point, the Braun team called in a favor Thursday night: an endorsement of McGuire from former President Donald Trump.

Braun told delegates Saturday that he talked to Trump on Thursday, asked for the endorsement, and three hours later came Trump's TruthSocial post.

"That's how you get stuff done," Braun said. "So I love competition. I love it when you got choice. Give me the partner that I need to help take this thing to the next level. That's Julie McGuire."

The only other nomination for delegates to make Saturday was the Republican slot for attorney general, in which Attorney General Todd Rokita ran unopposed.

Before delegates voted to nominate him, Rokita mounted the stage in red boxing gloves, miniature versions of which supporters wore on lanyards. He promised to fight the Democrats' "woke" agenda. The entire crowd approved him with a "yay;" there were no nays. Then he descended to the "Rocky" theme song.

In remarks to delegates before the vote, McGuire covered wide ground: She promised never to have a mask or vaccinne mandate in Indiana, and talked about funding the police, getting children to read proficiently by third grade, and putting parents in charge of their children's education. She recalled her surprise when Braun called her to be his running mate.

She also touted endorsements from Trump and 150 others elected officials and community leaders.

Micah Beckwith targeted 'woke agenda'

In his remarks, Beckwith, flanked by a few dozen sign-carrying supporters on stage, recounted his time leading a controversial book relocation policy on the Hamilton East Library Board, the 4,500 religious exemptions he wrote for people who didn't want to take the COVID-19 vaccine, a couple who went into business but had to shut down when the government deemed them "nonessential."

"The woke agenda is everywhere," he said. "And it is not going away unless we have strong conservative leadership."

Beckwith quoted both Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump in his remarks, both with regard to thinking big ― "maybe bigly, might have been the word that he used," he joked.

His top priorities would include property tax relief and "bringing truth back into our schools" ― a reference to conservatives' critique of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Few were entirely certain what would actually happen Saturday.

Though there was a Trump-themed booth with T-shirts, the response to his late endorsement was tepid. Beckwith supporters were already all-in, some decked out head-to-toe in merch. They largely saw the Trump endorsement as a last-ditch attempt to influence the race rather than genuine support from the former president, who likely has little notion of the lieutenant governor race in Indiana.

"I'm a die-hard Trump supporter. I'm going to vote for him with enthusiasm in the fall, but he doesn't know what's going on in Indiana," said David Winters, a delegate from Danville. "This is not something I think he actually vetted. Trump always talks about loyalty, and Mike Braun has been loyal by him and vice versa."

Neither was it likely to affect the thinking of more traditional, party-supporting Republicans, those who dislike Trumpian politics. Undecided delegate Nate Lamar of Henry County said the endorsement didn't affect his thinking at all.

"Trump's not a real Republican," he said. "Trump's an opportunist."

Party insiders were predicting a close race, usually in favor of McGuire. Once Beckwith's name was announced, supporters erupted, while others started to trickle out of the convention center.

