Buckeye teacher indicted on sexual misconduct with underaged student charges

A former teacher was indicted after admitting to sexual relations with a student at a west Maricopa County junior high and high school, according to authorities.

Alyssa Paige Todd, 23, was indicted on six felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one felony count of aggravated luring of a minor, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Todd was a teacher at The Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies, a public charter school in Buckeye, according to the County Attorney's Office. It is unclear when Todd stopped being employed as a teacher or how long she worked there.

Buckeye police began investigating Todd on March 16 after her husband found "inappropriate" images and messages involving a student, the County Attorney's Office said. Todd admitted to a months-long sexual relationship after police spoke with the victim and obtained a search warrant on her devices, according to the County Attorney's Office. On March 20, Todd was arrested on sexual misconduct charges, the County Attorney's Office said.

“It is extremely concerning to me that teachers, who are in a position of power and trust, are manipulating and taking advantage of students," Mitchell said.

Todd's trial is scheduled for July, the County Attorney's Office said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Teacher indicted on sexual misconduct with underaged student charges