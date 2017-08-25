Buckeye shuts Corpus Christi facility, marine operations suspended

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. terminal operator Buckeye Partners has started shutting down its Corpus Christi facilities due to Hurricane Harvey, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The firm operates the Buckeye Texas Processing (BTP), which includes a 50,000-barrel-per-day condensate splitter and a system to handle liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at Corpus Christi, Texas.

All marine terminal operations have also been suspended, the firm said.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by James Dalgleish)