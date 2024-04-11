Buckeye police investigate unidentified body found in landfill

Buckeye police are investigating a body that was discovered at the Southwest Regional Landfill near the southernmost part of the city.

Carissa Planalp, a department spokesperson, said officers responded to the landfill at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday where they found a man's corpse.

"The No. 1 priority at this time is recovering and identifying the remains," Planalp said. "From there, an autopsy will hopefully determine cause and manner of death."

Planalp added that additional details, such as whether foul play was a factor in the man's death, wouldn't be immediately available as the investigation was still in its early stages.

