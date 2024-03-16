The Buckeye Local School District looking to pass levies for new campus style building

Mar. 16—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — On Tuesday, the Buckeye Local Schools will ask voters to pass an 8.9-mill bond levy and a .5-mill permanent improvement levy — over 37 years — to replace the district's four buildings.

Buckeye received a recommendation from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) to replace its aged buildings after an evaluation from a team of architects and engineers.

According to Ashtabula County Budget Commission member Kris Paolillo, the 8.9-mill bond levy is estimated to bring in $46,626,000 yearly and the .5-mill permanent improvement levy $133,000 yearly.

The project includes demolishing Edgewood High School, Braden Junior High, Ridgeview Elementary and Kingsville Elementary.

Kingsville Elementary and Braden Middle School were both built in 1928, Ridgeview in 1957 and Edgewood in 1961.

The new building would be 220,000 square feet. It would also include a new stadium that would seat 2,500 people, an eight-lane running track and small fieldhouse.

The new facility will provide better access to advanced curriculum, state-of-the-art facilities, increased programs specialized in educational support spaces and a technology-rich facility to prepare students for college. It would also lower operating and maintenance costs, according to a Buckeye Schools report.

"The firm I represent is ThenDesign Architecture [TDA] and we are the district's pre-bond architect," said Educational Planner Cheryl Fisher.

"Our role is to assist in the development in the overall district facilities master plan and ensure compliance of the plan with the state's Ohio Facilities Construction Commission guidelines and programs. TDA specializes in K-12 design and construction, with a heavy focus in OFCC projects."

The OFCC is providing $61,242,602 and the local responsibility is $46,626,045. The estimated total to a homeowner with a $220,000 County Auditor Appraisal is equal to $2.00 per day, according to the report.

The same levy failed in the November election 2023 with 2,302 votes against the issue. This is the district's last opportunity to receive the funding that is being offered.

"Everyone is a steward of their own finances," said Christy Vencill, president of Buckeye Citizens for Quality Education. "We will spend money on what we deem as important, whether it's essential or non-essential, and that is our right.

"Do you see value in investing in our youth? Is investing your money in education and youth activities essential for raising up well-educated and strong individuals? If yes, vote yes. If no, vote no. Your voice is reflected on the ballot sheet."

Some who will vote on Tuesday are not happy the school district is trying again.

"I consider the board members and superintendent voting to put this back on the ballot a direct disregard for the will of the people," said KIngsville resident Mark Falke.

The timing, he said, is all wrong.

"The country and county fresh out of a pandemic followed by the worst inflation in decades, we've seen home prices skyrocket along with real estate taxes," Falke said. "Our wages can't keep up with all of the costs. And those that are on fixed incomes, ie., social security, disability that were getting by are now in debt from trying to just provide basic living expenses for their families."

Some residents, he said, will be affected by the projected increase in taxes more than others.

"They can't afford the rise in real estate taxes — add this mammoth levy — many will lose their homes," Falke said. "Including ones that rent. I've spoken to a couple landlords and they tell me that if this passes, rent will rise an average of $100 per month — that's a little more than a cup of coffee they claim it will cost."