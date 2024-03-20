The Buckeye Local School District levies did not pass

Mar. 20—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Local Schools 8.9-mill bond levy and a .5-mill permanent improvement levy were voted down in the primary election Tuesday.

The final unofficial results from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections were 622 votes for and 1,838 against.

"We are greatly disappointed in the outcome of the results, but we will continue striving to be a bright spot in the community," said Christy Vencill, president of Buckeye Citizens for Quality Education. "We are confident that those who are keeping a strong vision for our kids will allow us to build a strong future here at Warrior Nation."

Superintendent Patrick Colucci said that the Buckeye bond issue was a great opportunity provided by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) to build new buildings to meet the news of the students for 21st century and beyond.

"The community has chosen to not take advantage of this opportunity provided by the state to pay 68 percent of the project total," Colucci said. "We know how difficult it is to ask anyone at any time to use their hard-earned dollars for a school levy."

If passed, the levies would have been in play for over 37 years to cover the costs of replacing the the district's four current school buildings.

The project included demolishing Edgewood High School, Braden Junior High, Ridgeview Elementary and Kingsville Elementary.

According to Ashtabula County Budget Commission member Kris Paolillo, the 8.9-mill bond levy was estimated to bring in $46,626,000 yearly and the .5-mill permanent improvement levy $133,000 yearly.

The OFCC would have provided $61,242,602 and the local responsibility was $46,626,045. The estimated total to a homeowner with a $220,000 County Auditor Appraisal would have been equal to $2.00 per day, according to a Buckeye School report.

The average home property value in the Buckeye Local School District is $225,000, according to the Ashtabula County Auditor Tax Levy Estimator. That is $740 annually, $2.03 daily and $61.67 monthly.

The same levy failed in the 2023 November election. This was district's last opportunity to receive the funding that was offered.

Colucci is grateful for the team behind the project.

"I want to publicly thank Christy Vencill and our entire Buckeye Citizens for Quality Education committee for their hard work and dedication during this levy campaign."

Colucci said the district's aging buildings will continue to be a hurdle.

"As our district looks to the future, we will face difficult challenges due to the infrastructure of 100-year-old buildings, however, we will continue to make decisions to meet the needs of our amazing students and staff with our current budget to provide quality education," he said.

