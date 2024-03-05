Buckets of human remains found in Pennsylvania man’s home, police say. He’s sentenced

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to two years of probation after officials say they found buckets of human remains in his home, news outlets reported.

Jeremy Pauley pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse, according to court records.

In the summer of 2022, Pauley was arrested after authorities said they discovered 5 gallon buckets filled with human remains inside his home in Enola, according to WHP-TV.

This came after police received a tip that a man, later identified as Pauley, was buying and selling human body parts, WPMT reported.

Pauley told police he was part of a “network of people who bought and sold human remains,” the news outlet reported.

The remains were stolen from the Harvard Medical School, an investigation found, according to WGAL.

“Among the remains identified were human brains, heart, livers, skin and lungs,” the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release, McClatchy News reported in August 2022.

Six people were arrested, in what the FBI called a multi-state scheme, after some body parts stolen from Massachusetts and Arkansas were found in a Kentucky home, McClatchy News previously reported.

McClatchy News attempted to contact Pauley’s attorney for comment but could not reach him.

Pauley was also charged in federal court and pleaded guilty to interstate transport of stolen property and conspiracy to interstate transport of stolen property, WHP-TV reported. He has yet to be sentenced on those charges, the outlet reported.

On the abuse of corpse charge out of Cumberland County, Pauley was sentenced to two years of supervised probation, with the possibility of the last year being unsupervised for good behavior, WGAL reported.

Enola is about 115 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Morgue manager stole parts from donated bodies and sold them on social media, feds say

Washed-up human skull found after flooding leads to investigation, Arizona officials say

Morgue worker ‘altered’ sex doll as he returned to dead person’s home, Nebraska cops say